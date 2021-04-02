AI-powered social media analytics startup Circus Social raises $1 million

Circus Social, a social media analytics and Big Data SaaS company has raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A Round led by Inflection Point Ventures, and other marquee investors based in the United States, Singapore and India.

These investors include Saurabh Gupta, Director (Data Strategy, Operations & Modernization) – DC OSSE; Ganesh Mohan, Head of Strategy – Bajaj Finserv; Samit Shetty, CEO – Navi FinServe Pvt Ltd; Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok, Co-Founders – Zopim and Srinivasan Venkita Padmanabhan, President and Global Head of Finance – Olam Group.

The company has been founded by IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad Alumnus, Ram Bhamidi, and King’s College London Graduate, Prerna Pant. The company helps brands and businesses get actionable business insights from social and digital data in real-time through the use of Big Data, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning).

The Singapore and Bangalore based company has clients across multiple industries in over 15 countries in the Asia Pacific, it said.

It plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth in other geographies, strengthen its sales, engineering and data sciences teams and scale new revenue streams.

“Over 4 billion people are active on social media globally, collectively generating a massive amount of conversations, engagement and activity every day. Brands, marketers, researchers, analysts and businesses are struggling more than ever to make sense of all of this data in real-time. Our AI-powered social listening and analytics platform uses big data architecture and AI/ML algorithms to empower companies with comprehensive data and actionable insights in real-time”, said Bhamidi.

“We look forward to accelerating our growth across the region and globally and scaling our operations and offerings significantly over the next 12 months. ”, added Pant.

Circus Social’s flagship offering, a SaaS platform for enterprises called 20/Twenty tracks all available data points and distils them into signals for their clients, to provide companies with data in real-time.