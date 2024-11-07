Pulse, an Agentic AI-powered platform that helps SaaS companies develop and refine their products, has raised $1.4 million in a seed round. Endiya Partners led the funding round, which also included personal investments from the founders of Zluri and Yellow.ai.

Still in its first year of its existence, the startup said it would use the proceeds to building a strong core team, with a particular emphasis on the platform’s development. It will also use the funds to enhance the scope of purpose-built LLMs (Large Language Models) and Agentic AI capabilities.

Agentic AI represents a form of artificial intelligence that can think and act independently. It can analyse situations, make informed decisions, and adapt to dynamic environments.

Crunching feedback

By centralising and analysing customer feedback in real-time, Pulse allows product managers with actionable intelligence, aligning their product initiatives directly with customer needs.

“Through advanced Agentic AI, Pulse not only automates feature extraction and prioritisation but also curates data-driven roadmaps, dynamic insights on competitor movements,” he said.

“We have begun pilots with multiple design partners and will go live with several of them. We are going to allocate resources towards early go-to-market initiatives, helping establish an initial foothold and drive market traction in the dometic market in the US,” a Pulse executive said.

The Hyderabad-based startup was co-founded by Haren Chelle (CEO), Vatsal Singhal (Chief Product Officer), and Alok Thatikunta (CTO), alumni of IIT Patna and IIIT Hyderabad.

“We would like to transform product management into a data-first approach where every outcome is backed by powerful insights. This funding enables us to scale faster and empower businesses to create products that resonate with their customers, giving them a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market,” Haren said.

