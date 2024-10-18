Artificial Intelligence (AI) stood out as a key flavour of the season at India Mobile Congress 2024 (IMC 2024). Telcos as well as start-ups and educational institutions showcased over 900 technology use case scenarios, including 750 AI-based use cases during the four-day IMC event.

The focus of the AI enabled use cases was on conservation, convenience, efficiency, safety, automating hazardous tasks, assisting humans and more.

For instance, Ericsson showcased a 5G-powered robotic dog, Rocky, who can assist authorities with efficient emergency response by sending alerts in time that can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks or breaking of fencing.

AI-based solutions

Reliance Jio also showcased an exclusive preview of PhoneCall AI to visitors, a highly anticipated feature for transcribing and summarising phone calls, which is currently in alpha testing phase.

Bharti Airtel also showcased its AI-powered spam detection solution to combat spam calls and messages.

Vodafone-Idea demonstrated the transmission of real-time diagnostic reports over its network, enabling doctors to conduct video consultations remotely. The solution offers over 30 medical tests, including vitals and blood screenings, at a cost of under ₹250, making healthcare more accessible in rural areas.

Some key use cases showcased at IMC 2024 also included solutions for railway safety, including AI-based systems which are able to detect and send alerts on unusual activity on tracks.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) showcased over a dozen AI-based solutions for smart agriculture and even aquarium management, with AI enabled feed for fish. The AI system detects the right time for feed and releases feed accordingly while also monitoring water quality and sending alerts to owners.

“IMC 2024 saw participation from a number of education institutes including IITs and other engineering colleges and universities. They got an opportunity to share their ideas, display their innovations and interact with industry leaders, investors and experts from different fields,” Ramakrishna P, Chief Executive Officer, IMC said.