AI to drive opportunities for semiconductor industry

The era of artificial intelligence has brought in huge opportunities for the electronics and semiconductor industry. “We are seeing a plethora of opportunities to create and recreate companies, opportunities to transform how technology can solve real problems for businesses, governments, communities and societies,” Dado Banatao, Managing Partner of Tallwood Venture Capital, has said.

Addressing the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) virtual summit on artificial intelligence on Wednesday, he said this would enable economic growth through technology-based innovation and entrepreneurship.

The IESA has over 400 companies in the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem as its members.

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State had created an Artificial Intelligence Framework that allowed researchers, innovators and companies to use government data for their AI solutions.

“You need huge amounts of data to train the machines and develop solutions. We have made 150 government data sets open so that researchers can get access to data. Besides, the State government is using AI tools. For one, we used it to manage Covid better,” he said.

Dinakar Munagala, Chief Executive Officer of AI technology solutions company Blaize, said that it was important to make AI accessible for individual users. It should be affordable so that people can use it to customise applications for their use.