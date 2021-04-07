AI to drive opportunities for semiconductor industry

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The era of artificial intelligence has brought in huge opportunities for the electronics and semiconductor industry. “We are seeing a plethora of opportunities to create and recreate companies, opportunities to transform how technology can solve real problems for businesses, governments, communities and societies,” Dado Banatao, Managing Partner of Tallwood Venture Capital, has said.
Addressing the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) virtual summit on artificial intelligence on Wednesday, he said this would enable economic growth through technology-based innovation and entrepreneurship.
The IESA has over 400 companies in the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem as its members.
Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State had created an Artificial Intelligence Framework that allowed researchers, innovators and companies to use government data for their AI solutions.
“You need huge amounts of data to train the machines and develop solutions. We have made 150 government data sets open so that researchers can get access to data. Besides, the State government is using AI tools. For one, we used it to manage Covid better,” he said.
Dinakar Munagala, Chief Executive Officer of AI technology solutions company Blaize, said that it was important to make AI accessible for individual users. It should be affordable so that people can use it to customise applications for their use.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...