Artificial intelligence will help generate 2.73 million tech jobs by 2028 in the country as emerging technology transforms talent across the country’s key growth sectors, according to new research commissioned by ServiceNow, an AI platform for business transformation.

“India is on track to increase its workforce from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, reflecting a net gain of 33.89 million workers,” the report said.

To harness this momentum, companies and policymakers must make concerted efforts to upskill and ensure a smooth transition to a tech-enabled workforce, the report suggested.

The retail sector is set to lead employment growth, requiring an additional 6.96 million workers to fuel its expansion. “This surge presents retail professionals with a valuable opportunity to upskill in areas like Software Application Development and Data Engineering, equipping them for a tech-driven landscape,” it said.

The retail sector is followed by manufacturing (1.50 million jobs), education (0.84 million jobs), and healthcare (0.80 million jobs), propelled by expected economic growth and tech transformation.

“AI will be a key catalyst for job creation across India’s growth engines, particularly in roles requiring advanced technical skills. This strategic emphasis will not only create more high-value opportunities for professionals but will also empower them to build digital careers,” he said.

Job roles in demand

The report indicates that tech-related jobs are experiencing growth across various sectors, with particular expansion expected in professional, scientific, and technical services, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Software Application Developers are leading this trend, with a projected increase of 109,700 positions. Other key roles in demand include Systems Software Developers (48,800 new jobs) and Data Engineers (48,500 new jobs).

Additionally, Web Developers, Data Analysts, and Software Testers are also seeing a rise in demand, with anticipated additions of 48,500, 47,800, and 45,300 roles, respectively.