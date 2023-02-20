The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has stated that 45 million TV households have been left without entertainment options after leading broadcasters decide to switch off signals of their channels for key cable TV players. It also stated that under NTO 3.0 “ broadcasters have significantly increased their channel prices and bouquet prices by approximately 18- 35 per cent, which will definitely affect the consumer price.”

Earlier, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, the industry body of broadcasters, accused AIDCF of invoking consumers’ sympathy by creating a false narrative. It also stated that less than 25 million households have been impacted and effective prices have gone up by about 5 per cent for consumers.

However, the cable industry body countered this by stating that,”average price increase across different areas of the country is expected to be in the range of ₹30 to ₹100 per month depending on the channels/bouquets opted by the consumer.” This price increase will result in a cost of close to ₹5,000 crore to ₹8,000 crore per annum to consumers, which will largely benefit broadcasters, AIDCF added.

Also read: Leading broadcasters and key cable TV platforms tussle over new distribution agreement

“AIDCF and MSOs have immediately filed a case in the High court of Kerala requesting a stay on this TRAI amendment. Various LCO associations have also filed their requested to put a stay on this TRAI amendments,” it added.

It also said that despite the matter being sub judice, broadcasters sent legal notices to AIDCF members to sign the agreement within 48 hours of issuance of notice or to face disconnection of signal immediately.

“Disney-Star, Sony, and Zee switched off their channels on the morning of 18th February morning. Only three broadcasters have taken such an action,” AIDCF added.

Also read: TRAI directs telcos to take urgent steps to demonstrate visible improvement in quality of services

“Now, broadcasters are urging consumers to go through the inconvenience of changing their service provider for their own limited benefit,” it added.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified revised amendments of the regulations and tariff order. It restored the price cap of individual channels allowed to be priced at a maximum of ₹19 for inclusion in a bouquet from ₹12.

“A new provision allowing broadcasters to discount their bouquets by a maximum of 45% as compared to a-la-carte prices. This effectively keeps the consumer choice limited since the situation is similar to initial regulations (NTO 1.0) and the consumer does not have the option to choose,” the AIDCF stated.