AIIMS Delhi to test Milagrow’s AI bots for sanitising, monitoring in Covid-19 isolation wards

AIIMS, Delhi will be testing AI-powered robots deployed by consumer robotics brand Milagrow for contactless sanitization in the advanced Covid-19 ward.

Milagrow on Tuesday announced its tie-up with AIIMS Delhi to test its AI-powered robots – Milagrow iMap 9 and Humanoid ELF to help contain the spread of the pandemic amongst doctors and healthcare workers.

Manufactured in India, the Milagrow iMap 9 is a floor disinfecting robot that can sanitize a space without any human intervention. It can clean up Covid spores on floor surfaces using a sodium hypochlorite solution, as recommended by ICMR, the company said.

The robot can function autonomously while avoiding obstructions in its path with the help of LIDAR and advanced SLAM technology.

Milagrow’s patented Real-Time Terrain Recognition Technology (RT2RT) can perform 3600 scanning of surfaces 6 times per second. It can then make a floor map in real-time with an accuracy of up to 8mm over a 16m distance, the company said.

The robot can also carry out zoning, virtual blocking of avoidable areas and sequential cleaning of zones based on specific needs.

The Milagrow Humanoid ELF is meant to help doctors interact with Covid-19 patients without requiring person-to-person contact to avoid the risk of transmission. The bot can navigate independently around isolation wards and record the activities in high definition video and audio. It offers 8 hours of battery life and can travel about 2.9 km per hour. The 92 cm tall bot has over sixty sensors, a 3D camera and an HD camera with a 10.1-inch display screen.

The humanoid robot is equipped with eyes with Emotion, Open API for further development and customization. Both the Milagrow iMap 9 and Humanoid ELF have an auto charging feature.

Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS confirming the news had said that the Milagrow Floor Robot iMap9.0 & Milagrow Humanoid will be tried at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.

