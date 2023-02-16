New Delhi, February 16

In a novel initiative, a drone was used to delivery medicines and collect patient samples in Uttarakhand.

TechEagle’s Vertiplane X3 drone made its first delivery in Uttarakhand, transporting 3kg of TB medicines from AIIMS Rishikesh to New Tehri PHC, covering a distance of 36 km non-stop and an elevation gain of 2 km in 29 minutes. It is six times faster than by road as it can take up to 3 hours to cover the 72-km. The drone returned with diagnostic samples of TB from the patient’s family members.

This initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched by the government last year. TechEagle’s end-to-end drone technology stack has the potential to improve healthcare access in remote and under-served communities in Uttarakhand.

Meenu Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Rishikesh highlighted, “Our effort is to deliver essential medicines to the needy in all the remote areas of Uttarakhand. Especially in Uttarakhand, we have made efforts in the direction of tuberculosis control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the resolve of a TB-free India. We have tried to make this resolution a reality in Uttarakhand.”

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle said that, “ “TechEagle’s Vertiplane X3 is a e-VTOL drone that is designed to revolutionise the logistics and healthcare industries in India. It can transport up to 5kg over a distance of 100km, making it the fastest and longest-range hybrid drone in the country. The drone’s unique ability to take off vertically and then convert into fixed-wing mode for greater speed and longer distances is what sets it apart from other drones in the market. In addition, it can also land in small areas of just 5m x 5m, making it ideal for delivering essential supplies to remote or hard-to-reach areas..”

