Airtel acquires 355.45 MHz spectrum for ₹18,699 crore

Bharti Airtel has acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub-GHz, mid-band and 2300 MHz bands for a total of ₹18,699 crore in the spectrum auction. The spectrum acquisition will also enable Airtel to deliver 5G services in future.

Airtel has now secured pan-India footprint of Sub-GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in-building coverage in every urban town. In addition, this spectrum will also help improve its coverage in villages by offering the superior services to an additional 90 million customers in India, the company said in a statement.

“Airtel now has a solid spectrum portfolio that will enable it to continue delivering the best mobile broadband experience in India. We are most excited at bringing the power of Airtel services to an additional 90 million customers in India through the power of our pan-India Sub-GHz footprint,” Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India & South Asia) at Bharti Airtel, said.

High reserve prices

The 700 MHz bands did not get any bid from the operators as it made no economic case due to the high reserve prices. The 700 MHz band coupled with the 3.5 GHz band has the potential to accelerate India’s progress to the top league of digitally-enabled nations. Therefore, the reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed on priority in future. This will help the nation to benefit from the digital dividend that will inevitably arise out of this, it added.

