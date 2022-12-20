Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday said it has acquired around 8 per cent stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under Airtel’s Start Up Accelerator Programme.

The deal is subject to all applicable statutory approvals, the company said in a statement.

Lemnisk is a Bengaluru based startup that offers real-time marketing automation and secure customer data platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating one-to-one personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

Largest CDP platform

The companies will work together to build world’s largest CDP platform and this will be done across Airtel’s digital businesses including Ad-tech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App), it said.

Airtel also plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, its integrated cloud platform as a service (CPaaS). The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omnichannel engagement for its customers.

“We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk, we aim to create world’s largest CDP platform. Lemnisk’s real time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points.,” Adarsh Nair, CEO – Airtel Digital said.