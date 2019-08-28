Airtel Africa subscribers base crosses 100 million mark

AirtelAirtel Africa’s, Bharti Airtel's African unit, subscriber base has crossed 100 million across its operations. The company is the second largest mobile operator in Africa by number of active subscribers.

“The positive momentum we have seen in customer acquisition, further underpins our medium-term aspirations for revenue and profit growth,” Raghunath Mandava, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Going forward, a combination of an under-penetrated telecom market, a young addressable population and rising smartphone affordability, along with low data penetration and an under-banked population, will drive the growth opportunities for the data and mobile money segments, it said.

Airtel Africa has presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.