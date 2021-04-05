Airtel, Apollo join hands to provide contactless health services

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday said it has partnered with Apollo 24/7, the health app in India, to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive ‘Thanks’ benefits.

Airtel Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary membership to Apollo Circle — a one of its kind programme that makes healthcare access simpler through digital technologies, Airtel said in a statement.

Some of the features include online consultation (virtual consultation with top doctors and specialists from Apollo at best rates), diagnostics (online test booking along with home sample collection facility), pharmacy (home delivery of medicines with attractive cashback benefits ), and wellness (exclusive access to ‘UR Life’ platform for wellness engagement and contents), it said.

The exclusive benefits can be unlocked by eligible customers through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Platinum customer will get 12-months membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold customers will get 3 months membership at no cost, the company said.

“In the post-Covid world, customers are increasingly looking for contact-less healthcare journeys. We are delighted to join hands with Apollo 24/7 to allow our Thanks customers to access best-in-class healthcare digitally from the safety of their homes,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Airtel, said.