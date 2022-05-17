Airtel appoints former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha as independent director

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday said that it has appointed PK Sinha and Shyamal Mukherjee as Independent Directors on its Board of Directors, subject to approval by shareholders at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Sinha is a retired IAS and served as the Cabinet Secretary for more than four years before moving to the Prime Minister’s Office. He retired in March last year, after 44 years of continuous service to the nation. He has been a government nominee Director in numerous major public sector undertakings and is well versed with the principles of corporate governance.

Shyamal Mukherjee

Mukherjee is the former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC lndia and was at the forefront of making PwC a future-ready firm. He began his professional journey with PwC in 1984 and became a partner in 1993. He held several leadership roles at PwC India, including Brand & Strategy leader and Leader of India Tax practice.

Mukherjee also serves as an Independent Director on the board of ITC and a member of its Audit Committee.

Airtel added that Manish Kejriwal, Lead Independent Director, would be retiring on September 25 on completion of his second tenure. Shishir Priyadarshi would be leaving the board with effect from October 31 to devote time towards his other professional commitments.

D K Mittal, retired IAS, would be designated as Lead Independent Director with effect from September 26, it said.

“Airtel takes pride in having one of the most distinguished Board of Directors that is committed to high standards of corporate governance. These appointments are made with a long term view to make the board future-ready, address the long term requirements of the company and ensure smooth transition in key board positions,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Airtel said.

Their experience will add big value to Airtel’s growth journey, he added.