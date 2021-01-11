Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as CIO

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Sunday said it has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as Chief Information Officer (CIO).
In his new role, Kapoor will drive Airtel’s overall Engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realise the company’s digital vision, Airtel said in a statement.
He will be a member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel.
"He is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s digital vision,” Vittal said.
Kapoor’s most recent assignment was at AP Moller - Maersk where he was Global Head of Products and Solutions Engineering for a 3,000 strong organisation. Prior to this, he spent over a decade at SITA Inc. (UK) running Products Engineering.
He has also had formative experience as an entrepreneur.
Kapoor takes over from Harmeen Mehta, who has moved to London for her future endeavours.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...