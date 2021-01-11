Info-tech

Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as CIO

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Sunday said it has appointed Pradipt Kapoor as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

In his new role, Kapoor will drive Airtel’s overall Engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realise the company’s digital vision, Airtel said in a statement.

He will be a member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel.

"He is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s digital vision,” Vittal said.

Kapoor’s most recent assignment was at AP Moller - Maersk where he was Global Head of Products and Solutions Engineering for a 3,000 strong organisation. Prior to this, he spent over a decade at SITA Inc. (UK) running Products Engineering.

He has also had formative experience as an entrepreneur.

Kapoor takes over from Harmeen Mehta, who has moved to London for her future endeavours.

Bharti Airtel Ltd
