Airtel has recently introduced a new broadband plan in India at ₹219. The new Xstream Fiber broadband lite plan is now available in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Airtel’s new plan provides users with unlimited data at 10Mbps speed per month. Similar to Jio Fiber Backup Plan, this plan will help users in emergency situations and act as a ‘standby’. Airtel is also providing a free router with the plan.

Airtel Xtreme Fiber broadband lite plan | Photo Credit: -

Being Airtel’s most affordable plan, comes with a catch. Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband lite plan can only be brought as an annual pack at ₹3,101.

Also read: Airtel partners with Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT in Bihar

Airtel’s new plan adds to the existing plans from the provider, ₹499, ₹799, ₹999, ₹1,498, and ₹3,999 plans. These plans offer up to 1Gbps speeds and subscriptions for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.