Airtel Business launches Customer Advisory Board along with partners

Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Tuesday launched its Customer Advisory Board with the objective of making its customers equal stakeholders in its product development journey.

The Board will have representation from Airtel’s top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries/sectors. Airtel Business serves over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions.

Industry leaders who are part of the Airtel Business Customer Advisory Board include Deepak Sharma, President and Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Ashwin Yardi, CEO and Chief Industrialisation and Automation Officer, Capgemini; VV Rajasekhar, Group CIO, ITC; Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy; Rajesh Uppal, Senior Executive Director, IT, HR, Safety, Maruti Suzuki; Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head CSR, Hero MotoCorp; and Munish Blaggan, Head Technology Infrastructure Group, ICICI Bank.

The Board will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market, the company said in a statement.

The forum will also provide Airtel’s key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building.

“The formation of the Customer Advisory Board is a step towards engaging even more deeply with our customers to get insights into how we can help them accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said.

Airtel will be sharing the insights from the Board and its larger set of customers with the wider industry, in the form of Airtel Business Insights reports.

