Bharti Airtel’s enterprise arm Airtel Business is set to launch a sovereign cloud.

“The company will be launching banking cloud, the first use case of our sovereign cloud product, targeting potential market worth ₹6,000 crore in the BFSI segment,” Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO of Airtel Enterprise Business, told businessline.

While Airtel’s B2B segment contributes to nearly 20 per cent of the telco’s revenues, Airtel’s connectivity and IoT solutions form a major section of the earnings.

Lakshminarayanan emphasised that Airtel is focusing on the cloud segment with a significant focus on edge cloud, private cloud, and sovereign cloud solutions.

Lakshminarayanan noted that Airtel has partnered with AWS and Google to enable enterprises to connect to the public cloud of these American hyperscalers.

“It is in private, edge, and sovereign cloud that we can participate with our own products and we aim to capture significant market share here,” said Lakshminarayan.

Airtel has already launched products in private and edge clouds. Airtel announced a partnership with IBM in September to bring a secured edge cloud to Indian enterprises.

“With the coming of 5G, the number of devices that go online will increase exponentially, and more and more enterprises will want computing to occur on the edge.”

Airtel is eyeing the sovereign cloud market.

Sovereign clouds are architected and built to deliver security and data access that meets the strict requirements of regulated industries and local jurisdiction laws on data privacy, access, and control.

Lakshmirayanan has claimed that Airtel is best suited to enter this market.

“There are customers in India who require a sovereign cloud like governments, banks, etc. We participated in 15 government bids last year to understand what they want from a sovereign cloud. What we found was that the government wants the data centers for the sovereign cloud to be in India, the company should be auditable, hardware must be certified and the enterprise needs to have MeitY certification. Airtel can fulfill all the obligations,” Laksminarayan noted.