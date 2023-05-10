Airtel said on Wednesday that it had surpassed the 2-million mark for unique 5G consumers on its network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to an exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel’s 5G service is available in more than 150 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijaywada, Vizag, Tirupathi, Anantapur, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nellore, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Amadalavalasa, Chodavaram, and Asifabad are among the cities and rural towns where Airtel has made 5G services available.

Shivan Bhargava, Bharti Airtel CEO in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “We will continue to advance our network across the two States allowing more customers to enjoy access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chats, instant uploading of photos and more.”