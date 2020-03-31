Airtel extends validity date for pre-paid subscribers

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday has extended the pre-paid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17 and said all these customers will continue to get incoming calls on their mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted.

The announcement comes as part of measures to assist low-income group customers impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the company said.

Airtel will also credit an additional ₹10 of talk time in the pre-paid accounts of all these 80 million customers to enable them to make calls or send SMS and therefore stay connected with their loved ones.

“The programme has been kicked off, and these benefits will be available to users in the next 48 hours. These 80 million customers effectively cover all under-privileged households on the Airtel Network,” it said.

These special measures will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners who may have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 the coronavirus. All other customers on Airtel’s network are already recharging their accounts using online platforms, it said.

“It is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lockdown,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Airtel said.

With these initiatives all Airtel customers will have unrestricted access to vital information from local authorities as also be able to connect with whoever they choose to, he added.