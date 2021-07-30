Airtel, Kaspersky partner to provide instant security for Internet users

Bharti Airtel and global cybersecurity company Kaspersky have partnered to provide instant security for Internet users in India.

The collaboration between the two companies will allow Airtel customers to purchase Kaspersky Total Security solution directly from the Airtel Thanks app in a few clicks, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

Airtel customers will also enjoy exclusive deals on these advanced solutions from Kaspersky, Airtel said.

The alliance is formed to increase cybersecurity awareness amongst Indian Internet users and encourage them to practice cyber safety in the wake of growing cyberthreats, the companies said.

Instant security

“We’re very much looking forward to supporting Bharti Airtel, the leading global telecommunications company and one of the biggest mobile service providers, in its goal to protect their users, create a more secure Internet, and build a safer digital world together with Kaspersky," Eugene Kaspersky, Chief Executive Officer, Kaspersky, said.

Through this association with Airtel, Kaspersky looks forward to a positive reaction from the users and hopes to encourage them to take a step forward towards securing themselves. Both the companies are trying to ensure instant security to the users and contribute towards making Digital India a lot more safe and secure, the companies said.

“As customer lifestyles become increasingly integrated with digital platforms, it becomes paramount for all of us to secure these journeys with the right solutions. Airtel is working round the clock to deliver a secure network experience through world-class infrastructure and partnerships," Pradipt Kapoor, CIO, Airtel said.

Cyberthreats

Cyberthreats are constantly evolving and cybercriminals have been actively targeting Internet users in India in the past two years. In the first quarter of 2021, Kaspersky products detected 37,650,472 different Internet-borne cyberthreats.

Mobile users are also at risk as cybercriminals constantly target them for financial gains, and obtain critical private data. Mobile threats in India have drastically increased since 2019 and are becoming more targeted and sophisticated. India ranked seventh amongst the countries attacked with Mobile Threats in 2020.

The top mobile threats targeted at smartphone users globally were Adware which topped the list with 57 per cent (3,254,387 detections). Talking about the other threats, the number of backdoors detected almost tripled from 28,889 in 2019 to 84,495 in 2020.

The number of detected Android exploits increased 17 fold, and the number of Trojan- Proxy threats had increased by twelve times.

Kaspersky solutions detected 1,56,710 installation packages for mobile banking Trojans in 2020, twice the number of attacks seen in 2019.