Airtel, Kaspersky partner to provide instant security for Internet users

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Bharti Airtel and global cybersecurity company Kaspersky have partnered to provide instant security for Internet users in India.
The collaboration between the two companies will allow Airtel customers to purchase Kaspersky Total Security solution directly from the Airtel Thanks app in a few clicks, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
Airtel customers will also enjoy exclusive deals on these advanced solutions from Kaspersky, Airtel said.
The alliance is formed to increase cybersecurity awareness amongst Indian Internet users and encourage them to practice cyber safety in the wake of growing cyberthreats, the companies said.
“We’re very much looking forward to supporting Bharti Airtel, the leading global telecommunications company and one of the biggest mobile service providers, in its goal to protect their users, create a more secure Internet, and build a safer digital world together with Kaspersky," Eugene Kaspersky, Chief Executive Officer, Kaspersky, said.
Through this association with Airtel, Kaspersky looks forward to a positive reaction from the users and hopes to encourage them to take a step forward towards securing themselves. Both the companies are trying to ensure instant security to the users and contribute towards making Digital India a lot more safe and secure, the companies said.
“As customer lifestyles become increasingly integrated with digital platforms, it becomes paramount for all of us to secure these journeys with the right solutions. Airtel is working round the clock to deliver a secure network experience through world-class infrastructure and partnerships," Pradipt Kapoor, CIO, Airtel said.
Cyberthreats are constantly evolving and cybercriminals have been actively targeting Internet users in India in the past two years. In the first quarter of 2021, Kaspersky products detected 37,650,472 different Internet-borne cyberthreats.
Mobile users are also at risk as cybercriminals constantly target them for financial gains, and obtain critical private data. Mobile threats in India have drastically increased since 2019 and are becoming more targeted and sophisticated. India ranked seventh amongst the countries attacked with Mobile Threats in 2020.
The top mobile threats targeted at smartphone users globally were Adware which topped the list with 57 per cent (3,254,387 detections). Talking about the other threats, the number of backdoors detected almost tripled from 28,889 in 2019 to 84,495 in 2020.
The number of detected Android exploits increased 17 fold, and the number of Trojan- Proxy threats had increased by twelve times.
Kaspersky solutions detected 1,56,710 installation packages for mobile banking Trojans in 2020, twice the number of attacks seen in 2019.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...