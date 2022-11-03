Bharti Airtel, on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G Plus services at the new terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport).

According to the company, all Airtel customers with 5G smartphones will be able to use the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans without switching the SIM as the 4G SIM is 5G enabled. It is the first airport in the country to get access to the service, the company added.

“We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus service,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

Also read Existing airport at Chennai will co-exist with the new one

Related Stories Airtel Q2 net profit beats street estimates at ₹2,145 crore There is a need for tariff correction says MD and CEO READ NOW

The new terminal is expected to boost yearly passenger capacity by an additional 25 million. After phase two is finished, the capacity will be increased to accommodate an additional 20 million people. The built-up area of T2 will be 2.55 lakh square meters.

“Along with providing world-class physical infrastructure, we are happy to enable the latest digital infrastructure for our flyers. We are happy that BLR Airport is the first airport in the country that has been wired with Airtel 5G Plus service. We are doing everything possible to ensure that all passengers travelling from Terminal 2 get the best experience and I hope they make the most of it,” said George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

Airtel 5G Plus says it will deliver up to 30 times higher speeds than the present speed, coupled with improved voice experience and faster call connect.

Related Stories Will focus on 5G, rural markets in the coming year: Airtel CEO More investments being planned READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit