Airtel launches Work@Home services for its B2B customers

Bharti Airtel on Monday launched Work@Home solutions for enterprises through its business-to-business (B2B) arm.

Airtel Work@Home is an enterprise grade solution designed to enable employees operate efficiently from their homes. With a range of connectivity options – wired and wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new world of work, the company said in a statement.

Some of the key advantages of this service include flexibility to bundle a wide range of services based on employee- specific remote connectivity requirements and bulk procurement on a company paid model, and combines service assurance and faster deployment.

It also has dedicated call centre and fault resolution teams. In addition, Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage.

“For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Business, said.

Airtel Business is the largest player in B2B connectivity segment in India and serves over 2,500 large enterprises along with five-lakh plus MSMEs.