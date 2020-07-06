Airtel may soon launch video-conferencing tool for companies

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Bharti Airtel is likely to launch its own video-conferencing tool for start-ups and enterprises, according to reports.
The company will launch a video-conferencing tool to take on the likes of Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, the Economic Times reported.
The tool will initially be provided only for companies including start-ups and other enterprises. Post-launch, it will assess the demand for its platform in order to decide whether or not to roll it out for other customers, the report said.
Amid rising cybersecurity concerns, the company will prioritise data localisation and security, it said. The video-conferencing service will be made available for users on mobile and desktop.
The news comes shortly after another major telco, Jio has launched its own videoconferencing app, JioMeet.
Jio rolled out its ‘Made in India’ free videoconferencing app JioMeet last week amid the growing anti-China sentiment and increased preference for Made in India products.
The free tool can be used for one-on-one video calls as well as for hosting meetings with up to 100 users with enterprise-grade host controls, Jio Platforms had said.
The app soon after its launch had been in the news for its striking similarity to popular video conferencing platform Zoom. JioMeet is available on App Store and Google Play.
Airtel has not officially confirmed the launch yet as per the report.
