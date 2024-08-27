Bharti Airtel and Apple announced a strategic partnership today to bring Apple TV+ and Apple Music services to Airtel customers in India. The collaboration will see Apple TV+ bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans, while Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers for Apple Music.

The shares of Bharti Airtel were trading at ₹1521.55 up by ₹7.90 or 0.52 per cent on the BSE at 2 pm today.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel, emphasized the partnership’s value to customers, stating it aligns with Airtel’s goal of providing comprehensive content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, expressed enthusiasm about bringing Apple’s content to Airtel users.

The move aims to capitalize on the growing large-screen video content viewership in India. Apple TV+ offers original series, films, and documentaries, while Apple Music provides a vast collection of Indian and global music.

These exclusive offers for Airtel customers are set to launch later this year, though specific dates were not disclosed.