Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,006 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, a jump of 50 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with ₹2,008 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total revenues were also up 14.3 per cent to ₹36,009 crore during the January-March quarter FY23 as against ₹31,500 in the same period in the previous fiscal.

The company said 4G data customers have gone up by 23.3 million y-o-y and mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹193 in the fourth quarter FY23 as compared with ₹178 in the same period in FY22.

Dividend

Airtel also said the Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value ₹5 each and ₹1 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each (paid-up ₹1.25 per share) for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value ₹5 each.

“This has been another strong quarter as we end the fiscal year having further strengthened our portfolio. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 0.6 per cent, while EBITDA margin expanded to 52.2 per cent despite there being two fewer days in the quarter,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director, Airtel.

He said the company’s focus on acquiring quality customers has resulted in 7.4 million new 4G customers, as it exits the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of ₹193.

“A simple strategy and our relentless focus on execution has ensured that we close the year with market share gains across all businesses. We are also pleased to see the increased velocity of our digital deliveries across all parts of our business,” Vittal added.

“This has been due to our sustained focus on digital platforms and talent. We continue to ramp up our 5G roll out and expect to connect all major towns and key villages by the end of this year.”