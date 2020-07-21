Airtel renews pact with Ericsson for pan-India managed network operations

Bharti Airtel has renewed an agreement with Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson to provide pan-India managed network operations for three years.

Under the agreement, Airtel launched the ‘Ericsson Operations Engine’ this year. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel’s mobile network performance and customer experience, Airtel said in a statement.

Ericsson will also manage Airtel’s network operations centre and field maintenance activities across India.

Ericsson will also provide Network Optimisation Services, combining multi-vendor network expertise with ML and AI-enabled Cognitive Software Suite. This will deliver a better customer experience, ensuring superior return from Airtel’s deployed network assets.

The agreement builds on the 25-year collaboration between Ericsson and Airtel in India and will use Ericsson’s global capabilities in AI-based data-driven automated technology upgrades to boost Airtel’s network performance and operational efficiency.

“Ericsson Operations Engine consolidates our position as the industry-leader in network managed services. With more than 300 global contracts, Ericsson has proven capabilities in managing and operating multi-vendor and multi-technology networks. This agreement demonstrates the continued confidence in our products and end-to-end solutions in Bharti Airtel’s network and IT operations. We will continue to develop data-driven insights to deliver enhanced performance focused on end-user experience,” Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, said.

Airtel and Ericsson’s technology and services partnership spans 2G, 3G, 4G technologies and more recently, live 5G trials.