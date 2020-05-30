Airtel snaps call center agreement with Karvy

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Bharti
Airtel (Airtel) has terminated the Call Center Master Services Agreement with Karvy Data Management Services Limited due to breach of provisions of GST Law and terms of agreement.
The decision comes after Airtel sent many notices, the latest being May 21, through email -- setting out several defaults of serious nature on part of Karvy and calling upon Karvy to rectify all the defaults and submit compliance thereof with documentary proof -- within a period of seven days from the date of issue of the said notice.
Airtel alleged that Karvy has failed to deposit the taxes with the government as per law, including the taxes collected from Airtel, which divests Airtel of its right to claim the Input Tax Credit in respect thereof.
Karvy also falsely represented to Airtel that it had taken corrective action by uploading invoices and rectification of GST return, whereas, as per recent report extracted from GSTN portal, it appears that no such action has been taken by Karvy and, in fact false information and documents were shared by Karvy to mislead Airtel.
"Several addendums were executed between the parties from time to time and Airtel issued specific orders to Karvy from time to time, including Global Blanket Purchase Agreement dated July 01, 2019 where under Karvy had been providing the ordered services from its call centre set up at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu," Airtel said in the notice.
However, no response to the notice has been received from Karvy, it said. BusinessLine has seen the notice. Karvy is one of the several vendors providing customer care service for Airtel, through its BPOs across India.
"Karvy has not only acted in blatant breach of the terms of agreements, but has also acted in breach of applicable laws and has, among others, failed to maintain the necessary registration under the applicable Goods and Service Tax (GST) legislation, breached its legal obligation to deposit due taxes with the government in accordance with law," Airtel said.
The company also failed to discharge its legal obligation to pay the due wages to its employees and it was only upon Airtel’s intervention by making certain advance payments for the purposes of payment of wages that the due wages were paid by Karvy to its employees for the months of March and April.
Therefore, in exercise of its rights under Article 13 of the Call Centre Master Services Agreement dated July 01, 2017 and all other enabling rights, Airtel terminated the Agreements with immediate effect.
As a sequel to the termination of agreements, all rights, authorities, and access made available to Karvy by virtue thereof shall cease immediately, Airtel added in the notice.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...