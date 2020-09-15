Airtel, STL partner to build modern optical fibre network

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has partnered with STL to build a modern optical fibre network across 10 telecom circles.

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks with core capabilities in optical interconnection, virtualised access solutions, network software and system integration.

The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth.

The densely-fiberised future-ready network, will also form the foundation for many next-generation services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and industry 4.0, Airtel said.

“Airtel has always been committed to delivering customer delight and building a connected ecosystem. This 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable us to provide faster delivery of new services, while delivering an enhanced user experience," Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technical Officer, Airtel said.

STL has been a long-term partner of Airtel in the optical connectivity space, and in this project, the two companies will work together closely to design and build a network that will shape the future of connected India.