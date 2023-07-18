Airtel is all set to launch Xstream AirFiber 5G device, similar to Jio’s Air Fiber, as per reports. Reports also suggest that the service app for the device was spotted on Google Play Store (currently unavailable).

Airtel Xstream AirFiber 5G device is said to come as a router solution, wherein users are needed to connect it to a power source. The device will turn any space- home, office- into a 5G hotspot coverage zone. In addition, users are also required to get a Airtel sim to download the dedicated app and configure the device.

An user spotted the app on Google Play Store and shared it with OnlyTech saying,” Just installed (Xstream AirFiber - Apps on Google Play) on my mobile. I am using Airtel 5G sim on my mobile, when I opened the app it is trying to get location access and pointing to nearest 5G tower and asking to place 5G device in that direction.” The user has also shared few screenshot.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber app includes augmented reality (AR) to locate the perfect spot for strong network coverage. Once the device is one, other devices can connect through Wi-Fi or QR code.

Airtel is said to offer a 6-month subscription at 100Mbps speed, which would cost ₹2,994 or ₹499 per month. On the other hand, the 5G router is estimated to be priced at ₹6,000.

For now, there is no official announcement on the launch.