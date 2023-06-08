Bharti Airtel has bagged the offer to manage end-to-end cloud service and content for Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) from Digital India Corporation.

DIKSHA app and online portal will now be managed by Airtel Cloud. Airtel will migrate DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and offer services in-line with content delivery network (CDN) solutions.

With this integration, Airtel aims to provide seamless experience for students with access to free educational content, accessible in their preferred languages.

DIKSHA is the national education platform, backed by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), under the Ministry of Education.