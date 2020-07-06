Airtel to offer higher data speeds to postpaid users paying over ₹499 a month

Airtel is set to offer preferential data access to postpaid customers who pay more than ₹499 a month. This means the Airtel network will identify postpaid customers who pay more than ₹499 a month and ensure that they get higher data speeds compared to those who pay lower.

"The good news is that for all of you who are a part of Airtel Platinum, we have launched several new features to ensure an uninterrupted work from home experience. You now have access to preferential 4G network, which translates into higher data speeds, " Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel, said in a communication to Airtel subscribers.

While Airtel had created various service levels like Platinum, Gold and Silver to differentiate customers, this will be the first time the operator will be offering preferential services on the network. Until now, high paying users were getting preferential services like better customer care at call centres and priority treatment at retail stores. These privileges will continue to be offered to Platinum customers in addition to higher speeds.

"You can enjoy superior indoor coverage through our Wi-Fi calling solution. You will get preferential service at both our call centres as well as retail stores. And that's not all. You are also entitled to a host of other privileges and rewards," Vittal said

An industry analyst said that the move by Airtel could be game-changer when it comes to superior customer service in the telecom sector. "In every service industry, you have various levels of service. For example, a business class passenger is given superior service compared to a passenger in the economy class based on the ability to pay. Telecom was the only service sector where a user who pays ₹50 gets the same network experience as someone who pays ₹1,000. Airtel is trying to address this issue with preferential 4G services," said an industry analyst.

Another expert, however, said that such preferential access may attract scrutiny by the regulator. "Unlike hotels and airlines, telecom is an essential service so one needs to see if such differentiation can be created on the basis of the users' ability to pay," the expert said.

A formal announcement of this new offering is expected to be made by Airtel soon.