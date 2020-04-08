Airtel unlocks entire kids content catalogue on Xstream for free

With parents looking to keep children engaged while managing Work From Home during the lockdown period, Bharti Airtel has decided offer its entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream free.

“While we stay indoors and observe social distancing, it is critical that children has access to meaningful content for their education and entertainment. Today, we are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times,” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer at Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Xstream, a video network for premium digital content, offers a wide range of kids content for education and entertainment. These include TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries and nursery rhymes among others.

Some of the popular offerings for kids on Airtel Xstream includes Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal and The Lego Batman Movie among others.