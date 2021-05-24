Airtel upgrades mobile network in TN

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has upgraded its mobile network in Tamil Nadu by deploying an additional 5 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz band along with advanced network software tools across its network to bolster high speed data capacity.

The deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services, said a company press release.

Airtel had acquired large blocks of 1800 and 900 Mhz spectrum for Tamil Nadu during the recent auctions conducted by the Centre. With this fresh spectrum, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 65 Mhz in Tamil Nadu. With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2300 MHz (TD LTE), 2100 MHz (FD LTE) 1800 MHz (FD LTE), and 900 MHz (LTE 900), the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G.

Amit Tripathi, CEO – Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel, in the release said, “We continue to invest aggressively in deployment of latest network technologies to ensure our customers are enjoying seamless network experience at a time when data is the digital oxygen. The additional blocks of 1800 band spectrum and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity to serve the growing data requirement of customers.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step-up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

Airtel has over 2.7 crore customers in Tamil Nadu and its network covers 98.54 per cent population of the State, the release said.