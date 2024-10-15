Bringing relief to customers from unwanted spam calls, Bharti Airtel has claimed that its newly introduced AI-powered spam detection system has successfully identified 55 million potential spam calls and one million spam SMS messages in Kerala within 19 days of its launch.

By leveraging advanced technology to combat digital threats, Amit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (Kerala), Bharti Airtel told reporters on Tuesday that the company is enhancing protection for its 8.8 million customer base and contributing to a safer communication landscape for all.

All Airtel mobile customers in the State can now have automatic access to the free solutions without needing to request service or download an app, he added.

Quoting figures, Gupta said that mobile users are facing a growing wave of scams, fraud and malicious communications which siphoned off ₹170 crore from customers across networks pan India, which is almost double that of previous year.

Airtel is the only company which comes out with a solution to customers globally with free of cost with its AI-powered solutions developed in house by its data scientists.

It uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMS’s as “suspected scam”. It analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration on a real time basis.

By cross-referencing this information against known spam parameters, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMS’s accurately.

Airtel has taken the lead in developing a solution for the problems being faced by customers across networks, he added.