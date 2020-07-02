Airtel’s Ajai Puri to chair COAI

The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has elected Bharti Airtel Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia) Ajai Puri as its chairman.

The apex industry body - representing telecom, Internet, technology and digital service companies – also named Reliance Jio Infocomm President Pramod Kumar Mittal as its Vice Chairman.

Puri has been with Bharti Airtel since 2004, and has held several senior leadership positions including Director (Market Operations) and Director and CEO–DTH. Prior to joining Airtel, he was the Business Head (Foods) at Cargill Foods India.

Mittal, who has been in telecom industry for 42 years, worked with the Department of Telecommunications for over 37 years before joining RJio.

The decisions were taken at COAI’s AGM on Thursday, it said in a release.