Reliance Jio has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to dismiss the complaint filed by Airtel as it was a frivolous attempt to protect its own interests.

“This complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) to defame RJIL’s consumer-friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests. A close reading of the complaint letter would clearly establish that Airtel’s sole grouse is that JioFiber is offering reasonable tariffs to customers. Evidently, all its unsubstantiated claims of predation, non-level playing field, non-compliance with TTO’s and NTO are just woven around this singular theme and this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being frivolous attempt to protect its own interests. Further, Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future,” Jio said in its letter to TRAI.

Businessline was the first to report the difference brewing between Airtel and Jio.

Broadcast content

Bharti Airtel had asked TRAI to create a regulatory framework for content aired on broadband networks. Airtel’s ask is in direct contention with Reliance Jio, who is delivering television content through OTT apps using wireless and wireline telecom networks. Airtel has asked TRAI for broadcasting content using wireless and wireline broadband under the regulatory fold. Airtel argues that the lack of a regulatory framework for broadcast content being delivered through wireless and wireline broadband services on large screens has created an anti-competitive environment for competitive technologies such as , IPTV, MSO and HITS.

Countering Airtel’s complaint, Jio said its product offering is limited to connectivity services and it does not include subscription to OTT applications or any broadcasting services.

“By virtue of the customer’s subscription to OTT apps along with JioFiber services, they also get access to these channels on OTT apps as well, which is in line with current market practice even being followed by Airtel. For instance, Airtel also offers apps like Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, Lionsgate, HoiChoi etc. with its Fiber plans,” Jio said

Regulating OTTs

“JPL offers access to TV channels only as an aggregator through OTT application and not otherwise as alleged by Airtel and therefore Airtel’s complaint has no basis,” it added

Jio further said that TRAI and DoT, in their wisdom have opted to not regulate the OTT applications, therefore claims of predation and non-level playing field are irrelevant, as there cannot be a level playing field between regulated and non-regulated services. “It is worthwhile to mention here that while RJIL believes that there is no need to regulate non-communication OTT services, nevertheless, if at all any change in position regarding regulating OTTs is to be taken, it would have to be a holistic decision encompassing the whole spectrum of OTT services and not just a particular subset,” Jio said in its letter to TRAI