“Alexa, pay my electricity bill”: Amazon provides hands-free access to Alexa app

Amazon will now provide hands-free access to its voice assistant Alexa on the Alexa app for smartphone users.

Introducing a new update for the Alexa app, the tech giant has made it easier for users to access the app similar to how its works on the Amazon Echo device.

Smartphone users can activate the voice assistant by simply saying the wake word, “Alexa.” They can then control various tasks from the app through voice commands including controlling smart home products, playing music, preparing shopping lists, etc.

Users must make sure that the Alexa app is open on their phone screen to activate the voice assistant. They can enable this hands-free access through their Device Settings.

Once the device detects the wake word, an animated blue bar will appear at the bottom of the screen. This indicates that the voice assistant is streaming a user’s request to the cloud.

According to Amazon, Here are a few examples of voice commands users can set up:

“Alexa, remind me to call Mom at 12 pm tomorrow”

”Alexa, play workout mix”

“Alexa, add rice to my shopping list”

“Alexa, pay my electricity bill”

“Alexa, switch on the living room lights”

Availability of feature

The feature is available for the Alexa app on iOS and Android. Users can update their existing Alexa app or download the latest version of the same from their respective app stores to access the feature.

The feature can be turned on/off at any given time from their mobile settings.