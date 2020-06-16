Alibaba Cloud invests $283 million this fiscal

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, will invest RMB2 billion ($283 million) in this fiscal to empower global partners and accelerate joint innovations in the post pandemic era.

The investment aims to bring its partnersto speed up with digitalisation capabilities and create joint products and solutions to benefit even more customers across all sectors, the company said in a statement.

In collaboration with global partners, Alibaba Cloud has delivered more than 2,000 hybrid cloud projects last year to help customers expedite their digitalisation processes, saving tens of millions of operation and infrastructure costs.

To equip customers with holistic post migration capabilities, Alibaba Cloud has also curated more than 3,000 online classes with partners across the globe, so that customers can gain insights and learn from the proven business scenarios.

“As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand our product and services offerings, we want to bring even more opportunities to our partners so that we can collaboratively innovate to bring the most up-to-date services to our customers, and generate business success for them,” said Lancelot Guo, Vice President of Alibaba Group, and GM of Ecosystem and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“The investment shows our commitment to help partners integrate their businesses with Alibaba Cloud, and together we will create more value for the global cloud industry.”

Alibaba Cloud is working with close to 10,000 global partners serving more than 3.50 lakh business customers worldwide. With a strong determination to help partners succeed, Alibaba Cloud has invested heavily in research and development, enabling partners to integrate their products and services on Alibaba Cloud’s leading infrastructure platform, so that customers can benefit from the joint solutionsfor faster time to market.

In support of the “to-be-integrated” initiative, together with partners such as MongoDB, Intel, VMware, Salesforce, SAP, Red Hat and Fortinet, Alibaba Cloud has created more than 500 joint solutions catering to industries such as new retail, fintech, manufacturing, media and entertainment.

“Alibaba Cloud has cultivated strategic partnerships with Global System Integrators like Infosys to drive business growth in India, China, and the rest of the world. We are committed to working and cultivating partnerships with Global System Integrators across several areas including sales, delivery, technology and services,” Alex Li, General Manager, Alibaba Cloud, South Asia, said.