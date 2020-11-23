All you to know about Cyber Safety in 2020 and beyond

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a massive digital transformation, further increasing cybersecurity risks, according to cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock.
Because of the pandemic, there is “a growing dependence on the digital medium for work, education, entertainment, gaming, transactions, and social interactions. And with this increased dependence come increased risks,” it said.
With this, Cyber Safety has become paramount for individuals. NortonLifeLock has recently detailed important cyber safety tips that individuals should be aware of for 2020 and beyond.
The firm highlighted the importance of a virtual private network in terms of cybersafety.
“A VPN – short for the virtual private network – provides a more secure link between employees and businesses by encrypting data. It helps in keeping the information exchange secure and out of the reach of cybercriminals,” it said.
Apart from this, users should also ensure the security of their wireless internet connection.
“Using public Wi-Fi or an unsecured internet connection could leave your data vulnerable to eavesdroppers and hackers,” it said.
The security of internet-connected devices that store data such as streaming security cameras, light bulbs, and smart home products is also important as they can also be vulnerable to security issues such as default passwords that are left unchanged since installation, or unsecured routers that protect these devices. Users need to learn to set up and secure these devices properly.
In terms of cyber threats, there has been a massive rise in phishing scams this year. Hackers often target users through emails containing malicious links that can enable them to hack into a system or steal information.
“To avoid such vulnerabilities, we need to keep our security and privacy settings up to date,” the report said.
Cybercriminals are also trying to find other ways to steal personally identifiable information by using different digital platforms.
“There was a rise in the number of KYC frauds during the lockdown. The dark web holds all stolen data, and once your PII is out there, it cannot be traced easily. Users need to be vigilant with the kind of data that they share online,” Norton said.
Along with this, users should also be vigilant on social media.
“Stalking and bullying are two very real dangers that can haunt us online and offline. Publicly broadcasting our location is not a safe thing to do. Let us be aware of online requests for personal information and delete all emails that do not come from a legitimate address,” Norton said.
