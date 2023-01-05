Allegis Group, a talent solutions provider has appointed Venkat Shastry as the new India Regional Managing Director effective January 5, 2023.

Shastry comes with over two decades of experience in talent and leadership consulting having worked with global executive search firms, in addition to successful stints as an entrepreneur in the talent space, said the company

In his last stint, Shastry was a partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles in India responsible for technology and services practices. Prior to this, he was with Korn Ferry as office managing director based in Bengaluru. He was part of the founding teams at Stanton Chase India and People One Consulting were acquired by Recruit Holdings and Adecco, respectively.

Richard Waag, President, Allegis Group APAC, said, “I believe the combination of his leadership traits, and experience within the IT services industry and talent markets, and his genuine interest in growing leaders makes him an excellent fit for our already strong leadership team. Our India business is one of the brightest opportunities and we believe Venkat, along with the rest of our team, will help us create maximum customer value.”

Venkat succeeds Pravin Tatavarti, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2022. Over the last 15 years, Allegis Group in India has served global customers, with over 8,000 employees and owns successful brands like TEKsystems, Actalent, Allegis Global Solutions, and Aston Carter

Shastry said, “India is a high-growth market for the Allegis Group, unlocking new opportunities at the intersection of talent and emerging technologies. India’s talent dividend is driving competitive advantage at global tech firms as they adopt a digital-first talent playbook to succeed in the new normal.”