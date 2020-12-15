Amazon adds 1.5 lakh new sellers in 2020, taking seller count to 7 lakh

E-commerce marketplace Amazon.in, which started the year with 5.5 lakh sellers, will exit 2020 with over 7 lakh sellers, of which 50 per cent come from tier 2 and 3 cities.

The e-tailer had 6 lakh sellers by March, which grew to 6.5 lakh by August and crossed the 7 lakh seller mark by November. In comparison, rival Flipkart has 3 lakh sellers.

Amazon’s Global Selling programme, which was launched in India in 2015, started the year with 60,000 sellers and will exit 2020 with over 70,000 global sellers who sell millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through its 15 international websites.

Amazon said its focus is on addressing customers’ desire for lower prices, better selection and convenient services. Therefore, the more the number of sellers it onboards from across different States, the wider the selection that it can offer customers. At present, the etailer offers 200 million-plus items compared to Flipkart’s 150 million--plus.

Amazon launched seller registration and account management services in Hindi and Tamil in June and October, respectively, a move that brought in first time sellers from markets like Darbhanga in Bihar, Barmer in Rajasthan, Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, Hailkandi in Assam, and Bardhaman in West Bengal. It also benefited over 43,500 Amazon existing sellers and lakhs of new sellers from markets like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Ranipet in Tamil Nadu, said the company.

Optimum count

Asked about the optimum India and global seller count the etailer plans to have and by when, an Amazon India spokesperson said: “When we launched in India in June 2013, we had just 100 sellers offering 7 million products to customers. Today, we have over 7 lakh sellers offering hundreds of millions of products to customers in India and 70,000 sellers who sell in global markets. The significant interest among sellers in e-commerce is due to its ability to break down geographical restrictions and effectively reach millions of customers across the country and even globally.”