Amazon adds Netflix support for Echo Show users

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Echo Show users in India can now access Netflix from their devices.
“We’re excited to bring Netflix to Echo Show devices, giving customers more video options to choose from,” the company said in a release.
Customers can access the complete Netflix catalogue to search, browse, pause, resume and stream movies or TV shows, including Netflix Originals from their Echo Show devices using voice commands.
Users can access content in various categories and genres on the streaming platform with voice commands in English or Hindi such as, “Alexa, show me comedy movies on Netflix”/ “Alexa, मुझे Netflix पे comedy movies दिखाओ”, or “Alexa, find action movies on Netflix,”/ “Alexa, action फिल्में दिखाओ Netflix पर.”
“Customers tell us that they love the convenience of Alexa and being able to use voice to browse and control the content they watch on Echo Show and Fire TV,” said Heather Zorn, Director, Alexa Entertainment. “We are excited to add Netflix to our list of content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members.”
Amazon had recently introduced new video features on the devices to make it easier for users to decide what to watch.
“We recently introduced a new video home page to provide customized recommendations for what to watch next — simply say, “Alexa, open video home.” New video detail pages also offer more information on the selected series or movie at a glance,” it said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...