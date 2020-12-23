Amazon adds Netflix support for Echo Show users

Echo Show users in India can now access Netflix from their devices.

“We’re excited to bring Netflix to Echo Show devices, giving customers more video options to choose from,” the company said in a release.

Customers can access the complete Netflix catalogue to search, browse, pause, resume and stream movies or TV shows, including Netflix Originals from their Echo Show devices using voice commands.

Users can access content in various categories and genres on the streaming platform with voice commands in English or Hindi such as, “Alexa, show me comedy movies on Netflix”/ “Alexa, मुझे Netflix पे comedy movies दिखाओ”, or “Alexa, find action movies on Netflix,”/ “Alexa, action फिल्में दिखाओ Netflix पर.”

“Customers tell us that they love the convenience of Alexa and being able to use voice to browse and control the content they watch on Echo Show and Fire TV,” said Heather Zorn, Director, Alexa Entertainment. “We are excited to add Netflix to our list of content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members.”

Amazon had recently introduced new video features on the devices to make it easier for users to decide what to watch.

“We recently introduced a new video home page to provide customized recommendations for what to watch next — simply say, “Alexa, open video home.” New video detail pages also offer more information on the selected series or movie at a glance,” it said.