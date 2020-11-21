Amazon adds ‘X-Ray’ feature to Amazon Music

Amazon has added a new X-Ray feature to its audio streaming service, Amazon Music.

The feature provides additional information about music that a user is listening to. It will “offer a behind the scenes look at song information, artists, and albums with access to everything from fun trivia to song credits, related content, and more,” Amazon said as quoted by Engadget.

The behind-the-scenes feature is available for users across the globe for “tens of millions of songs” on the platform.

For users in the United States and the United Kingdom, Amazon will also display trivia such as “extra fun facts” for popular songs.

A similar feature is already available on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Users can see information such as actors in a particular sceneusing the feature. Users can also see real-time lyrics for songs on Amazon Music.

Users can swipe up on “X-Ray” icon on the screen while listening to music to access the feature. This will pull up a list of information. From there, users can swipe through each fact or check out a music track’s complete credits by tapping on the “Credits” section at the bottom of the screen.