Amazon India has introduced a streamlined registration process that simplifies the onboarding experience for businesses in India and offers intelligent suggestions to complete onboarding. With this, Amazon aims to digitise 10 million sellers by 2025.

This new process enables sellers to register on Amazon.in and begin their selling journey using just a smartphone. It pre-fills the necessary information and suggests the best options, such as a machine learning-generated store name and shipping preferences, ensuring a seamless and efficient registration process with real-time support to address any queries or concerns.

Presently, 65 per cent of Amazon sellers originate from Tier-2 and 3 cities, and this proportion is set to see an upward trend. However, many sellers face difficulties in completing the registration process on Amazon due to their lack of advanced technological skills. The revamped registration procedure addresses this challenge by providing valuable assistance at every step, enabling sellers to initiate their selling journey on Amazon within minutes, free from complications or obstacles, said the company.

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said told businessline, “Our focus has been on Made for India, in India rather than rolling global solutions. Along with simplified registration, we will also be introducing a new seller success centre, which guides sellers in product presentation, advertising, and selling strategy. We will also be guiding sellers on how to leverage the festival sale opportunity on the platform by giving them insights on storage requirements among other things.”

Over 1.2 million sellers are currently part of the Amazon India marketplace and benefit from various programs, service and initiatives introduced by the company. This includes businesses of all sizes, including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups and digital entrepreneurs, who make their selection of products available on Amazon.in.

