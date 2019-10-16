Amazon Alexa enables bill payments via Amazon Pay

Amazon today announced that users in India will now be able to pay utility bills with Amazon Pay by voice command to the virtual assistant Alexa.

This new Alexa feature supports payment of bills across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, DTH. Users of Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and other devices with Alexa built-in can just use commands such as “Alexa, pay my mobile bill” or “Alexa, pay my electricity bill” to get start the action.

For existing Amazon Pay users, Alexa will retrieve the amount due for bills from their registered Amazon account and ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment. Customers can enable a voice pin on the Alexa app to make transactions more secure. Once approved, Alexa will complete the transaction using Amazon Pay, and send a notification to the customer’s registered mobile phone number, confirming the transaction.

For new Amazon Pay customers, Alexa will send a link to register their bill details on the Amazon shopping app before proceeding with bill payment.

To check balance

In addition to making payments, customers can ask “Alexa, what’s my balance?” to know the amount available for purchases in their Amazon Pay wallet. To top-up the Amazon Pay account say “Alexa, add ₹500 to my Amazon Pay balance” and Alexa will send a link to the registered mobile phone to complete the transaction

Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India, said “We consistently obsess over customer needs and consider their feedback when developing new Alexa features. This new integration of Amazon Pay with Alexa will help reduce both time and effort for customers who use Amazon Pay for bill payments and repeat similar transactions every month. We are also excited to share that this is an India-first feature which Alexa customers in India can enjoy before any other international customers.”

Customers with an Alexa device can check the details on their companion app, or just ask “Alexa, tell me about Amazon Pay features” to know more about all the things that you can do with Amazon Pay on Alexa.