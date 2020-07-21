Amazon announces Prime Day 2020 for launch of new products and services

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Amazon is set to launch over 300 products from top brands, and more than 150 Prime-exclusive products from small and medium enterprise (SME) members, for its prime members in India. The announcement came ahead of Prime Day, which Amazon will observe on August 6.
Entering its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6, and will run for 48 hours.
Amazon stated in its official release that members can purchase products from Amazon sellers, including local shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, among others, under various programs.
Speaking on the upcoming Prime Day, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India, stated in the official release: “Prime Day is back again this year offering a unique opportunity for our members, to discover joy with a two-day event (August 6, 7) filled with best of deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety of their homes.”
He added: “We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashback every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs while supporting their business in these challenging times.”
Prime noted that it has over 15 crore Prime members in 19 countries including India.
Amazon informed that for further information, users can ask on their Alexa-enabled devices about the details. Users need to say, “Alexa, what’s new on Prime Video during Prime Day?”
Apart from shopping, Amazon is also launching five new titles on Prime Video, starting July 22. These include the world premiere biopic of Shakuntala Devi (July 31) starring Vidya Balan, and the upcoming Amazon original series Bandish Bandits (August 4) starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni.
It will also launch a celebrity curated playlist on Amazon Prime Music called “My Mixtape” that includes handpicked songs by Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Alan Walker, Gopi Sundar and more in multiple languages.
