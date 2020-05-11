Amazon Business launches ‘Covid-19 supplies store’

Amazon Business today introduced the ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ to provide easy access for businesses to buy Covid related supplies on Amazon. Frontline organizations such as healthcare and government can purchase Covid-19 related essentials in bulk from the store to effectively fight the virus, as per the company’s official release.

The multinational conglomerate said that the ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products. Customers need not spend time searching for individual products. The store has a wide selection of items like N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Gloves, Shoe Covers, PPE Suits, Facial Shields, and Infrared Thermometers, among others.

Commenting on the initiative, Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, said in the official release: “The ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop-shop for all their needs around safety and sanitization products.

He further added: “The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organizations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country.”

Amazon Business claims to support organizations and their employees to stay safe by providing them instant access to various safety products. It stated that institutional buyers can get competitive quotes from multiple suppliers, coupled with safe delivery. These business purchases also come with the benefit of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim the input tax credit, Amazon mentioned.