Amazon.com Inc’s retail website suffered an issue on Friday that prevented some shoppers from being able to purchase items.

Users who clicked “Proceed to Checkout” from their digital shopping cart reported encountering error pages, failures that occurred on Amazon’s e-commerce website and mobile app. Downdetector, which tracks complaints about online services, noted a sudden rise in problems with Amazon.com beginning at about 4 pm New York time.

Amazon’s error pages include a message that something went wrong and a photo of one of a rotating cast of Amazon employees’ dogs. Outages can be expensive for the largest online retailer. The Seattle-based company reported sales of about $148 billion for the three months ended in June.

Amazon spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Technology news site GeekWire reported the outage earlier.

