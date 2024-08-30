Amazon.com Inc’s retail website suffered an issue on Friday that prevented some shoppers from being able to purchase items.
Users who clicked “Proceed to Checkout” from their digital shopping cart reported encountering error pages, failures that occurred on Amazon’s e-commerce website and mobile app. Downdetector, which tracks complaints about online services, noted a sudden rise in problems with Amazon.com beginning at about 4 pm New York time.
Amazon’s error pages include a message that something went wrong and a photo of one of a rotating cast of Amazon employees’ dogs. Outages can be expensive for the largest online retailer. The Seattle-based company reported sales of about $148 billion for the three months ended in June.
Amazon spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Technology news site GeekWire reported the outage earlier.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.