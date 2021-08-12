Amazon expands fulfilment infrastructure in TN

Amazon India on Thursday announced expansion of its fulfilment infrastructure in Tamil Nadu with the launch of a new Fulfilment Centre (FC) and a specialised FC for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore. Additionally, the company will also quadruple the storage capacity of an existing FC in Chennai.

With this investment, Amazon India will now have six FCs, and double its storage capacity in Tamil Nadu with close to 4.4 million cubic feet spread across a carpet area of more than one million sq ft. The centres will be ready and operational ahead of the upcoming festive season to support more than 50,000 sellers in the State and generate thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities for locals, says a company press release.

Fulfilment Centre

The FC was virtually inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with Prakash Dutta, VP–Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain, Amazon India, in the presence of Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries and TM Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries. With this expansion, Amazon India will continue to provide a delightful experience to its customers and sellers ahead of the much-anticipated festive season, the release added.

The expansion in Tamil Nadu is a part of Amazon’s plans to increase its pan-India fulfilment network by close to 40 per cent to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, in 2021. Of the six FCs in Tamil Nadu, two of them are specialised buildings and will house tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and TVs and a selection of products in the furniture category.

“Tamil Nadu continues to be a significant region for us, and we are elated to further deepen our investment in the State. This network of six fulfilment centres offering a storage capacity of more than 4.4 million cubic feet will provide a fillip to sellers as well as ancillary industries including packaging, transportation, logistics, and others while generating work opportunities for diverse personnel across the region. While we continue to prioritise the safety of our teams and customers, we are confident that expansion will help us enhance customer experience in Tamil Nadu, during and beyond the festive season,” said Prakash Dutta, VP –Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain, Amazon India.

Chief Minister Stalin in the release said, “the State has always been a favoured destination for investments among multinational companies, and we welcome investments in logistics infrastructure, such as Amazon’s. Tamil Nadu is among the States that has the largest number of MSMEs in the country and a diverse talent pool of skilled youth. I am confident that these facilities will help the MSMEs in the State in further expanding the market for their products and also pave the way for generating greater employment.”