Amazon Fresh doubles processing capacity of its grocery delivery service

Amazon India has doubled the processing capacity for its two-hour grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh, and now has 35 dedicated sites (fulfilment centres) across 14 cities in India.
These cities include New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. It has also expanded infrastructure across other types of buildings that enable fulfilment of customer orders, creating direct and indirect local job opportunities, for which hiring has also begun.
Amazon Fresh enables customers to order fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products, and get them delivered in two-hour delivery slots from 6 am till midnight. The orders below ₹600 are charged a delivery fee of ₹29.
With this expansion, the company now has nearly 1 million square feet of dedicated space for the storage and fulfilment of curated items in the Amazon Fresh selection. These buildings are designed to ensure safe storage of products and processing of customer orders with quality equipment and technology. This includes dedicated storage infrastructure for dry grocery, fruits and vegetables and chilled and frozen items with specialised temperature-controlled rooms for each of these categories.
“Our customers have continued to rely on us for fast and safe deliveries of their daily essentials. The expansion of the specialised network for Amazon Fresh will enable us to reach more customers across the country. This investment in infrastructure also creates job opportunities in the 14 cities where we fulfil, process, and deliver Amazon Fresh items to tens of thousands of customers everyday,” said Prakash Dutta, Vice-President – Fulfilment Operations and Supply Chain, Amazon India.
